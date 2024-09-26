GCC Chief Meets NATO Chief's Rep. On Regional, Int'l Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi met Javier Colomina, the Secretary-General's Special Representative for the Southern Neighbourhood in New York on Thursday.

During the meeting, held on the fringes of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly, Al-Budaiwi explained GCC stances on a number of regional and international issues, notably the developments of the situations in Gaza Strip and Yemen.

Both sides explored ways to strengthen the relationship between the GCC and the NATO secretariats, according to a statement from the GCC Secretariat. (end)

