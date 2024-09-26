Jordan, Iraq Finalise Second Amendment To Power Sale Agreement

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan and Iraq on Thursday signed the second amendment to the power sale agreement between the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) in Jordan and the General Company for the Transmission of Electricity/Central Region in Iraq.

The amendment aims to electricity to Iraq's Rutba area via the Jordanian electrical grid, using a voltage of 132 kilovolts (kV) from the Risha area in Mafraq.

The agreement was signed by NEPCO General Manager Sufian Bataineh and Riad Araibi on behalf of the Iraqi side, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Bataineh said that the second amendment extends the contract for the supply of electricity to Rutba area to 132kV, ensuring an uninterrupted power supply until the completion of work on a 400kV electrical connection between the two countries.

He noted that the initial supply contract, which was signed on February 11, is set to expire on Friday.

Bataineh stressed the significance of the Jordan-Iraq electrical interconnection, highlighting its role in enhancing bilateral cooperation.

The general manager also stressed the importance of establishing electrical links with neighbouring Arab nations as part of Jordan's national strategy to position itself as a regional hub for energy exchange.

The ongoing Jordan-Iraq electrical interconnection project will eventually operate at 400kV, linking Jordan's Risha station with Iraq's Qaim conversion plant. The project is expected to commence operations by mid-2025.