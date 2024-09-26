Csrhub Launches ESG Roadmap A Guide To ESG Ratings Improvement

(MENAFN- 3BL) As previously seen on the CSRHub blog.

KATONAH, N.Y., September 26, 2024 /3BL/ - CSRHub is excited to announce the launch of its new product, the CSRHub ESG Roadmap. This benchmarking and stakeholder diagnostic takes minutes to prepare, saving companies resources and providing business intelligence for sustainable growth. The sustainability landscape is a complex environment. ESG Roadmap provides the directions companies need to navigate towards for improved ESG performance and impact.

CSRHub's ESG Roadmap includes:

- The Roadmap benchmarks a company's sustainability position versus its peers and comparators. It examines trends in ESG ratings for a company, a company's peers, its supply chain and its clients. A clear understanding of where a company stands enables it to identify strengths, areas for improvement and opportunities for leadership.- The Roadmap pinpoints the areas where a company's message is weak or poorly understood and where the message has been successfully communicated. Once a company knows the ESG rating sources that have more impact or negative views, it can engage with specific sources and adjust its message to improve its ESG ratings. The Roadmap also helps companies correct errors or omissions in its reporting and spotlights areas where ESG compliance is weak.- Using CSRHub's trusted ESG information, the Roadmap supports data driven decision marking. Roadmap reports can be generated in PDF form (for easy internal sharing) or in PowerPoint (so each piece can be used in internal analysis). Data source drill downs show which indicators are pulling down a company's CSR performance score or improving it.

CSRHub sells ESG Roadmap reports for all 57,000 of the entities it covers. Roadmap reports can also be purchased through CSRHub partners.

Cynthia Figge, CSRHub's CEO said:

For more information, please visit

About CSRHub

CSRHub offers the most comprehensive global set of Consensus ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) ratings, information, and tools. CSRHub's business intelligence system measures the ESG business impact that drives corporate and investor sustainability decisions. Founded in 2007, CSRHub covers 56,545 public and private companies, and provides ESG performance scores on over 37,899 companies from 135 industries in 210 countries. Our Big Data platform uses algorithms to aggregate, normalize and weight ESG metrics from 957 sources to produce a strong consensus signal on corporate sustainability performance.