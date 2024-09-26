Amanda Neal Appointed Executive Director Of Qlarant Foundation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lamont Thompson Becomes New Chair of Qlarant Foundation Board

Easton, MD., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlarant announced today the appointment of Ms. Amanda Neal as the Executive Director of Qlarant Foundation . Having served for over 8 years on the Qlarant Board and most recentl as the Qlarant Foundation Chair, Ms. Neal has provided valuable insight and leadership to the organization. In recognition of her unique skills and contribution, she will now serve the Foundation in a leadership role as part of the Qlarant executive team.

“While her presence as a board member will be greatly missed, we are thrilled to welcome Amanda in her new role” says Qlarant CEO Dr. Ron Forsythe, Jr.“The Qlarant Foundation has a profound impact on our community and has become a significate component of the overall organization. Having Amanda at the helm will continue to ensure its success.”

From her previous role as Donor Relations Coordinator for Beebe Medical Foundation in Lewes, Delaware, Ms. Neal has experience executing multi-million dollar, capital fundraising campaigns; designing and implementing donor stewardship programs; and managing system-wide patient feedback programs. Her prior healthcare experience includes serving as the Director of Contracting and Procurement for United Medical Center in Washington, D.C.

Ms. Neal has deployed her skills as a certified Six Sigma Green Belt, a Six Sigma Lean Professional, and a Change Management Specialist in multiple industries, including legal, information technology and finance. She has a bachelor's in Communications from the University of Maryland and, prior to joining the Qlarant Foundation Board, Ms. Neal served on the Board of Associates for Kids Peace Foster Care in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Qlarant Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Qlarant, Inc. It provides annually over $400k in grants to a variety of charities across Maryland and the District of Columbia. In 2024, 23 different groups received monetary support from the Foundation . To date, the Foundation has funded over $7 million in grants and continues to expand each year.

“The work done by our grantees is exceptional and often quite humbling,” notes Ms. Neal.“The dedication and commitment of each group is astounding. It's quite a difficult decision to allocate funds each year-so many groups have impact on the community and clearly deserve our support”.

As the current Vice Chair of the Qlarant Foundation, Lamont Thompson will serve as Chair until confirmed to officially fill the new vacancy in November. Lamont brings a wealth of experience and insight, and under his leadership, the board will continue to thrive and guide the Foundation to even greater heights.

The Qlarant Foundation- the mission arm of the organization-has provided over $7 million in grants to charities throughout Maryland and the District of Columbia.

