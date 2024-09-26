(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Les Brown's "Power of Possibilities" Mental Health Tour to Inspire Change and Encourage Help will be held live in Los Angeles, October 11-13. Do not miss it!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Les Brown 's "Power of Possibilities" Mental Health Tour to Inspire Change and Healing in Los Angeles, October 11-13Event Details:Dates: October 11-13, 2024Location: LAX Marriott HotelRed Carpet Awards Gala: October 12, 2024Limited Seating Available: Only 400 spots!Prepare to be empowered! The world-renowned motivational speaker Les Brown is bringing the "Power of Possibilities" Mental Health Tour to Los Angeles this October.This transformative 3-day event, from October 11-13, is designed to unite mental health supporters, professionals, and advocates for a powerful journey of inspiration, healing, and change. Special speakers include Les Brown, Mick Hunt, Simone Bienne, Maurice Bernard, Leigh Steinberg, Marcus Black, Chis Thomas, Brittany Victoria Walz, Chris Paradiso, Brandon Siler, Cassandra Wilcox, Christopher Kai, Dr. Donese Worden, Gretchen Evans, Rachel Weaver, Isaac Mitchell, Majid Reese, Moe Rock, Jose Flores, Patrick Young, Mz. Skittles, Rose Lanham, Shawn Anthony, Chris Thomas, Martha Thomas, Shina Reynolds, and more.Hosted at the LAX Marriott Hotel, this exclusive event will feature keynote sessions, workshops, and a special Mental Health and Wellness Red Carpet Awards Gala on Saturday, October 12. Les Brown, recognized for his life-changing messages on personal development, mindset, and overcoming adversity, is extending a special offer: a 15% discount attend for those who serve individuals experiencing mental health challenges.“Your mental health is just as important as your dreams and ambitions,” says Les Brown.“The Power of Possibilities Tour is not only about awareness but also about giving you the tools to live a purposeful, healthy life.”Why Attend?Exclusive Opportunity to See Les Brown LiveThis is a rare chance to attend a live, in-person event with Les Brown. His high-energy, motivational talks have inspired millions worldwide.Commitment to Mental HealthMental health advocates, supporters, and professionals will be joined by those seeking to improve their mindset and well-being. This event is a powerful resource for anyone looking to make a difference.Three Days of Empowerment and EncouragementThe Power of Possibilities Tour will be packed with expert-led sessions, powerful discussions, and transformative networking opportunities.Limited Attendance – Claim Your Spot Today!Space is limited to only 400 attendees to ensure a personal and intimate experience. If you're committed to attending the full 3-day event, claim your 15% discount ticket using code POWER15If financial barriers are preventing you from attending, additional scholarships are available.Email ... with your name, organization, and how you serve in the mental health space for up to a full scholarship. All inquiries will receive a response within 24 hours.For more information and to claim your scholarship, visit .About the Event CoordinatorsThis groundbreaking event is being produced by Mick Hunt, Ava Manuel and Alisha Magnus-Louis from the Los Angeles Tribune as the Media Sponsors, and Rachel Weaver serving as Assistant Producer and PR Sponsor. Together, they are committed to delivering an inspiring, life-changing experience for all attendees.Follow us on social media for updates:Instagram: , Facebook: Les BrownFor PR or media please contact: Rachel Weaver 412-435-1340

