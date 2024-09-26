Industrial Air Filtration Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Industrial Air Filtration Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Industrial Air Filtration Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The industrial air filtration market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $14.16 billion in 2023 to $15.28 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to health and safety awareness, growing industrialization, global economic trends, innovation in material science, cost savings through energy efficiency.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Industrial Air Filtration Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The industrial air filtration market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $20.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to industry 4.0 integration, rising awareness of air quality, expansion of end-use industries, focus on sustainable practices, pandemic preparedness.

Growth Driver Of The Industrial Air Filtration Market

A rise in air pollution levels globally is expected to propel the growth of the industrial air filtration market going forward. Air pollution is the emission of pollutants into the atmosphere that are harmful to human health and the environment. Industrial air filters are designed to capture pollutants and poisons in the air and prevent them from escaping into the environment. Emissions might be significantly reduced by installing these filters in factories and other industrial settings, improving the quality of the air around them.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Industrial Air Filtration Market Share?

Key players in the market include American Air Filter Company Inc., Camfil Svenska AB, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Cummins Inc., Donaldson Company Inc., MANN+HUMMEL GmbH., SPX Corporation, Honeywell International Incorporated., ALFA LAVAL AB, Freudenberg & Co. KG, Air Filter Industries Pvt. Ltd., BWF Offermann Waldenfels & Co. KG, Pall Corporation, Flanders Corporation, Lydall Inc., Kaeser Compressors Inc., Master Fluid Solutions, Metalfab MHS LLC, Midwesco Filter Resources Inc., Polycold Systems Inc., Porvair Sciences PLC, Purafil Inc., QVF Process Systems Inc., Sefar Holding AG, Siemens AG, Sutorbilt Inc., Trane, Graver Technologies LLC, Nederman Holding AB, Walterscheid Powertrain Group.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Industrial Air Filtration Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the industrial air filtration market are focused on developing innovative products, such as high-efficiency filters, to gain a competitive edge in the market. A high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter is a type of air filter that can remove at least 99.97% of airborne particles that are 0.3 micrometers (μm) in diameter.

How Is The Global Industrial Air Filtration Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Dust Collectors, Mist Collectors, Fume Collectors, HEPA Filters, Cartridge Collectors And Filters, Baghouse Filters, Other Products

2) By Application: New System, Replacements

3) By End-User: Cement, Food And Beverages, Metal, Power, Pharmaceutical, Chemical And Petrochemical, Paper And Wood Processing, Agriculture, Others End users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Industrial Air Filtration Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Industrial Air Filtration Market Definition

Industrial air filtration is the removal of solid particles and molecular pollutants from industrial operations to enhance air quality within a system or environment. It is used to keep hazardous contaminants out of equipment as well as to clean the air and gas streams for personnel and the workplace environment.

Industrial Air Filtration Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global industrial air filtration market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Industrial Air Filtration Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on industrial air filtration market size, industrial air filtration market drivers and trends, industrial air filtration market major players and industrial air filtration market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

