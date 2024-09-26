Staples Products Now Part Of Varstreet's Aggregated Catalog

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VARStreet's growing list of Office & IT distributors now includes Staples.

- Shiv Agarwal, Vice President - Sales, VARStreet Inc, MA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VARStreet, the all-in-one business management application for value-added resellers (VARs) in the Office Supplies & IT industry, is excited to announce the addition of Staples products to its aggregated catalog.With this integration VARs dealing with Staples and using VARStreet as their business management software can now access Staples' product catalog directly within the VARStreet platform. This allows them to seamlessly integrate the Staples product feed with their existing mix of distributors.VARStreet users having a Staples account can now include its products in their eCommerce store and sell online thereby expanding their offering and providing a broader range of options to meet their clients' needs. Additionally, the integration simplifies the procurement process by enabling VARStreet users to source and order Staples products effortlessly through the VARStreet platform, saving time and reducing the effort required for product sourcing.“We are thrilled that Staples resellers, who are existing and prospective users of VARStreet, can benefit from this integration for eCommerce, Catalog, Rich Content,, and Quoting needs,” said Shiv Agarwal, Sales and Marketing Director at VARStreet Inc. He added,“VARStreet is a complete business management solution for office supplies VARs, and we are constantly expanding our distributor network and enhancing our technology to give our customers a competitive edge.”Staples, established in 1986, is a leading office supply retailer in the United States, offering a wide range of products and services including office supplies, furniture, breakroom essentials, technology, facility supplies, and business solutions. With a strong commitment to exceptional customer service and a vast selection of products, Staples has become a trusted partner for value-added resellers of all sizes.VARStreet Inc. is a premier provider of hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C Business Management Platforms for Office Supplies & IT VARs, MSPs, System Integrators, and Solution Providers. VARStreet also serves IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners. Its offerings include an advanced eCommerce platform tailored for VARs, a sales quoting software , free CRM, and an aggregated catalog featuring over 7 million products from 50+ IT and office supplies distributors across the United States and Canada.With over $20 million in capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, with a subsidiary in Pune, India. Since its launch in 1999, VARStreet XC has continuously evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of the market and its customers.

