OTA Testing Market Worth $3.17 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR in the OTA testing

on account of several key factors. The advanced deployment of 5G creates more demand for intensive OTA testing to ensure performance at device and levels. The large volume of connected devices, along with technological innovations in different areas such as autonomous cars and smart cities, raises exhaustive OTA testing demands. This, in turn, has driven up the need to test for performance and security requirements with strict regulatory and compliance standards. Increasing investments in research and development and the adoption of IoT and smart technologies add to the growth in the market. These factors combine to ensure significant growth in North America in the area of OTA testing.

The report profiles key players in OTA testing companies

such as Rhode & Schwarz (Germany), Keysight Technologies (US), Anritsu (Japan), SGS SA (Switzerland), Intertek Group plc (UK), National Instruments (US), UL LLC (US), Spirent Communications (UK), Bureau Veritas (France), and Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as solution and services launch, partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and joint ventures.

Wireless Testing Market

by Offering (Equipment, Services), Technology (5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 2G/3G, 4G/LTE, GPS/GNSS), Application (Consumer Electronics, IT & telecommunication, Medical Devices, Aerospace & Defense) & Region - Global Forecast to 2029

5G Testing Market

Size, Share & Industry Trends Growth Analysis Report by Offering (Hardware, Service), End-user Industry (IDMs & ODMs, Telecom Equipment Manufacturers, Telecom Service Providers), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2028

