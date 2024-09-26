Cyberattack Disrupts Major UK Railway Stations
9/26/2024 10:15:12 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) London, Sep 26 (IANS) Network Rail in the United Kingdom (UK) said Thursday it is investigating a "cybersecurity incident" that disrupted public Wi-Fi networks at some of the country's largest railway stations.
Passengers attempting to connect to Wi-Fi at stations including Manchester Piccadilly, Birmingham New Street, Edinburgh Waverley, Glasgow Central, and 11 London terminuses on Wednesday evening were met with a page reading "We love you, Europe," followed by an anti-Islam message listing a series of terror attacks in Europe, according to reports from local media.
Network Rail, which operates these stations, said in a statement that the Wi-Fi, provided by a third-party company, has been suspended. The Wi-Fi service is "self-contained and is a simple 'click & connect' service that doesn't collect any personal data," the statement added.
The company said a full investigation is underway, Xinhua news agency reported.
The incident follows a similar cyberattack in early September that targeted Transport for London, comprising personal details of some 5,000 customers.
