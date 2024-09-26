American Eagle Outfitters Sue Amazon for Trademark Infringement

(MENAFN) American Eagle Outfitters is suing Amazon for trademark infringement, claiming the e-commerce giant misused branding from its Aerie clothing line in search results, leading consumers to believe they were purchasing “inferior quality knock-offs.”



In a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, American Eagle accused Amazon of “flagrant, unauthorized use” of the Aerie and Offline by Aerie trademarks to mislead shoppers and drive traffic to its platform with competing merchandise.



American Eagle stated it did not authorize Amazon to sell products from its Aerie line, which includes yoga pants, lingerie, and loungewear, emphasizing that it “intentionally declined” to foster Aerie's brand identity and customer experience. The Aerie brand was launched in 2006.



According to the lawsuit, shoppers searching for Aerie products on Google encounter links to Amazon’s website that lead to pages displaying only knock-offs and “dupes” of Aerie items. American Eagle noted that it had informed Amazon over a month ago about the infringing products, which were subsequently relabeled with misspellings of its trademarks, such as “Aeries,” “Arie,” or “Aries.”



