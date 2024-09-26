Eight Terrorists Killed In North Waziristan Operation

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) North Waziristan – In a late-night operation carried out between September 25 and 26, security forces successfully eliminated eight terrorists in the Razmak area of North Waziristan, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The operation was launched based on credible intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in the region. During the raid, an intense exchange of gunfire ensued between the security forces and the militants. The eight terrorists were killed as a result of the confrontation.

The ISPR further revealed that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants, who were reportedly involved in the killings of innocent civilians and various terror activities across the country.

The military spokesperson reiterated the commitment of the security forces to eradicate terrorism from the region. The clearance operation is still ongoing to eliminate any remaining terrorist elements in the area, reaffirming Pakistan's resolve to maintain peace and security in the region.