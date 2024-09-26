ADIB Strengthens Emiratisation Drive at Ru’ya Careers Fair

(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, 26 September 2024: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic institution, announced its participation at the renowned UAE Ru’ya Careers Fair 2024. In line with its commitment to empowering Emirati talent, ADIB is actively engaged in attracting and fostering UAE National talents across the financial services sector.



Designed with the Emirati youth in mind, ADIB will provide career growth opportunities, equipping young nationals with the essential tools to reach their full potential. ADIB aims to fill key vacancies during the careers fair, further emphasising the bank's dedication to fostering an inclusive work environment and meeting all the UAE Central Bank’s Emiratisation targets.



Commenting on the announcement, Bushra Al Shehhi, Group Chief HR Officer and Chairman of Kawader, said: “At ADIB, fostering Emirati talent is at the core of our commitment to driving national growth and sustainability. Our continued participation in the Ru’ya for the third consecutive year reflects our dedication to supporting the UAE's national workforce and advancing the country's vision for sustainable economic growth. Recruiting, nurturing and empowering top local talent with the skills needed for the UAE's sustainable development remains our top priority in this dynamic sector."



As part of its ongoing commitment to fostering national talent, ADIB has previously launched key leadership training programmes, which are tailored for UAE Nationals to equip them with the tools and training needed for a successful career in the financial sector. Through these efforts, ADIB reinforces its efforts to nurturing homegrown talent.





