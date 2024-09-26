Tata Neu Launches New Gift Card Store With Over 100 Brands Across More Than 15 Categories

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 25 September 2024: As India gears up for the festive season, Tata Neu is thrilled to announce the launch of its “Gift Card Store”. This comprehensive gifting marketplace is set to transform the gifting experience, offering customers a convenient, rewarding, and diverse range of options. With over 100 brands, including both Tata and non-Tata brands, and covering more than 15 exciting categories, there's something for everyone.

Tata Neu customers can earn NeuCoins and get exciting discounts and incentives offered by the individual gift card brands. In addition, Tata Neu HDFC Bank Credit Card holders will earn an extra 5% NeuCoins on all gift card purchases, bringing the total benefits up to 15% NeuCoins. All rewards earned in NeuCoins can be redeemed across the Tata Neu ecosystem.

To further enhance the gifting experience, Tata Neu is introducing exclusive Taj Experience Dining Vouchers. These vouchers offer customers and gift recipients the opportunity to indulge in a sumptuous meal for two at select Taj restaurants across India.

“The launch of the Gift Card Store is a significant step forward in our mission to provide unparalleled value to our customers, offering them a convenient and rewarding way to find that perfect gift,” said Gaurav Hazrati, Chief Business Officer, Financial Services, Tata Digital. “With over 100 brands and exclusive benefits, we believe the store will set a new benchmark and become a one-stop shop for all gifting needs.”

Tata Neu customers can now find the perfect gift for any occasion by exploring gift cards across fashion, electronics, food, experiences and more. Alongside gift cards from coveted Tata brands, the store features popular non-Tata brands as well, across e-commerce, entertainment, lifestyle & apparel, furniture and home décor. The user-friendly interface allows customers to effortlessly browse and purchase various denominations of gift cards. Detailed information about each gift card, including terms and conditions and validity is readily available to ensure a seamless shopping experience, enabling customers to focus on the sheer joy and satisfaction of giving.





MENAFN26092024005232011781ID1108719153