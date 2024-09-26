SIAM-SAFE Technical Conference 2024 Highlights Smart Mobility, Safety, and Sustainability

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 25th September 2024: The Society for Automotive Fitness & Environment (SAFE), an initiative of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), organized the SIAM - SAFE Technical Conference 2024 in Bengaluru, Karnataka, today. The Technical Conference was held under the theme “Smart Mobility: Integrating Safety with Sustainability”. This conference brought together Government officials, industry leaders and experts to discuss the latest advancements in vehicular technology, road safety, and sustainable fuels, aiming to pave the way for the future of mobility in India.

The SIAM–SAFE Technical Conference was graced by the Chief Guest, Mr B Dayanand, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, Karnataka, along with the Guest of Honour Mr V Anbukumar, IAS, Managing Director, KSRTC, and Mr C Mallikarjun, Addl. Transport Commissioner, Govt of Karnataka. Several other distinguished dignitaries, industry experts, and OEMs also shared their valuable insights on the future of mobility and safety in the automotive sector.

Kicking off with an inaugural session on “Technology Advancements for Road Safety in India,” Mr Prashant K Banerjee, Executive Director, SIAM, warmly welcomed the esteemed dignitaries and participants. Mr Prashant K Banerjee, Executive Director, SIAM said, "Smart mobility, driven by technological advancements, is making transport safer, thanks to the dedicated efforts of our transport department. As we navigate a period of significant transformation with connected, shared, autonomous, and sustainable mobility, we continue to face challenges in meeting our road safety targets. While aligned with the UN Decade of Action Plan, achieving these goals will require focused collaboration from the government, industry, and the community."

On this occasion, Chief Guest Mr B Dayanand, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, Karnataka, said, "Road safety is a critical but overlooked issue in India, where every fatality is preventable. While Western countries aim for zero deaths, India lags behind. Responsible road behavior must become habitual, and we need better education to achieve this. Educating the younger generation is key, as reliance on enforcement alone is insufficient. I urge industry leaders to develop solutions like mandatory helmets and seatbelts to start vehicles and reduce noise pollution. Conferences like this are essential for advancing road safety, and I commend the industry's efforts toward safer vehicles."

Guest of Honour Mr V Anbukumar, IAS, Managing Director, KSRTC, said, “The future of public transport lies in innovation, and Karnataka's vast network of 25,000 buses is at the forefront of this transformation. To meet the evolving needs of millions who rely on this network daily, we must focus on modernisation. This includes adopting 13.5-meter buses, implementing advanced designs, and improving vehicle aesthetics."

On this occasion Mr C Mallikarjun, Addl. Transport Commissioner, Govt of Karnataka shared the message from Dr Shalini Rajneesh, IAS, Chief Secretary to Govt of Karnataka & Chairman (Road Safety Authority). In her message, Dr Shalini highlighted Karnataka Government's comprehensive road safety action plan supported by a budget of ₹225 crores. This plan aligns with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' guidelines and focuses on infrastructure improvements, vehicle safety, and promoting responsible road behavior to reduce road fatalities by 50% by 2030. Key initiatives include eliminating blind spots, conducting road audits, implementing intelligent traffic systems, and employing smart enforcement technologies.

Mr Sushant Naik, President, SAFE and Global Head (Government & Corporate Affairs), Tata Motors, said, "I commend SIAM and the dignitaries for a successful day one of the annual convention. As a key industry, we must minimize negative impacts. Today's theme, 'Smart Mobility: Integrating Safety with Sustainability,' underscores our focus on solutions that enhance road safety while aligning with environmental goals. The use of advanced and emerging technologies like AI, ML, Big data analytics, and Cloud computing in Intelligent transport systems will play a pivotal role in making our roads safer, greener and sustainable.

The session concluded with Closing Remarks by Mr Bhagwan K Bindiganavile, Executive Vice President, VE Commercial Vehicles. Mr Bhagwan said, “Let us reaffirm the critical link between road safety and sustainability. As technology evolves, it must prioritize our citizens' safety and environmental protection. Public awareness and community engagement through educational campaigns are crucial for fostering safe driving habits and ensuring the success of our initiatives. I encourage everyone to actively engage in our discussions, focusing on advancing smart, safe, and sustainable mobility."

Dr N V Prasad, Secretary Transport, Govt of Karnataka, Mr Uma Shankar, Addl. Commissioner Transport, Govt of Karnataka and Mr Mallikarjun, Addl. Commissioner Transport, Govt of Karnataka were also present in the inaugural session.

The first session titled, “Emerging Trends in Vehicular Technology” chaired by Mr D Balakrishnan, Vice President, (R&D), Ashok Leyland Ltd, highlighted the latest advancements in vehicular technology. The session included a series of insightful presentations, starting with Mr Anil Kumar, Sr GM - PV Engineering, Tata Motor “Overview of BNCAP & Safety Awareness amongst Vehicle Users”; Mr R Babu, Vice President, R&D on “Technology & Innovation for 2W Safety”; Mr Gururaj Ravi, Vice President, Maruti Suzuki India Limited on “Enhancing Road Safety: Integrating Passive and Active Safety Features in Modern Automobiles”; Mr Subrata Mitra, Vice President, Ather Energy, on, “Overview on Indian Vehicular Technology – 2W Perspective”; Mr. Suresh Chettiar, Vice President, Volvo Bus Corporation, on “Sustainable Fuels in Transport for the Future” and Mr Sudhir Sathe, Dy. General Manager, Mahindra & Mahindra on “ Emerging Trends in Vehicular Technology”.

The second session titled,” Sustainable Fuels for the Future” was chaired by Mr. Alok Jaitley, Vice President, SAFE and EVP, Maruti Suzuki India. The session included a presentation by Mr. Rajesh M Badhe, Chief General Manager, Indian Oil Corporation, titled “Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology: Potential and Challenges for the Indian Market,” followed by Dr M Murlidharan, Dy. General Manager, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, on “Innovations in sustainable fuel”. Dr Raja Munusamy, Sr. VP, Reliance Industries, on “Hydrogen Fuel Cell Program: The Road Ahead,” while Mr Yogesh Bolar, Vice President, Ashok Leyland, shared insights on the future of fuels in the transport sector.

The third session titled,” Circularity and End-of-Life Vehicle Management” was chaired by Mr Harjeet Singh, Executive Advisor (Technical), Hero MotoCorp, who set the tone by discussing the importance of sustainable vehicle lifecycle management. The session was graced by Guests of Honour, Dr N V Prasad, Mr Purshottam, Mr C T Murthy, Addl. Transport Commissioners, Govt of Karnataka. Mr Chandrababu, Director, CPCB (Regional Office) Bangalore, presented on “Ensuing Policy on End-of-Life Vehicle: Implementation, Challenges and Opportunities,” addressing regulatory frameworks. Mr Balraj Bhanot, Former Director, ARAI, discussed vehicle safety standards in his presentation, “Vehicle Inspection & Certification,” while Mr Sudershan S Gusain, Chairman, Safety Awareness Group, ATMA/ITTAC, emphasized tyre safety and recycling in “Importance of Tyres: Safety & Recycling.” The session concluded with Mr Ailoor Subramanian, Vice President (R&D), Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India, who presented “OEM Responsibility Towards Circularity and Sustainable Development”. SIAM solicitated four Senior Transport Department officers who have done exemplary service in Road safety.

The technical conference concluded on a high note, marked by a rich and insightful exchange of ideas, best practices, and strategies, fostering a collaborative spirit between government officials and esteemed industry experts.





MENAFN26092024005232011781ID1108719144