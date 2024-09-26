Rhapsody Recognized In The Gartner® Hype Cycletm For Real-Time Health System Technologies, 2024 Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading Digital and Interoperability Company, Rhapsody has been recognized in Gartner Hype Cycle for Real-Time Health System Technologies

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhapsody , a global leader in digital health enablement and interoperability, has been recognized in a 2024 Gartner

Hype Cycle report. Rhapsody was acknowledged as a Sample Vendor in the

Hype Cycle for Real-Time Health System Technologies (RTHS)

report in the category Next-Generation EMPI (Enterprise Master Patient Index).

Rhapsody's proven digital health enablement platform includes API-enabled, composable integration, identity, and semantic terminology solutions. It speeds up health innovation by easing the data access, exchange, and quality burden.

Built to scale, Rhapsody technology reduces the time it takes to move from idea to adoption, all with the intent of giving IT teams their nights and weekends back, reducing clinician burden, and removing any limits to better, more-informed patient care.

The report cited multiple drivers of the next-gen EMPI adoption, including, "Patient expectations of total experience improvement (e.g., reduced wait times, fewer errors and enhanced care coordination) drive organizations toward improved data accuracy in EMPI."

Gartner identified the Next-Gen

EMPI category as important: "Cross-linking or merging unrelated medical records can lead to adverse medical events and errors that inhibit effective diagnosis, treatment and billing, as well as erode patient confidence in the healthcare system. In addition, with the growing importance of interoperability among healthcare organizations to offer consumer-mediated exchange, next-generation EMPI is a foundational technology."

"We are excited to be recognized by Gartner in the Next-gen EMPI category," said Sagnik Bhattacharya, CEO of Rhapsody. "Our commitment to digital health interoperability extends far beyond API and standards-based integration; a robust EMPI is vital for driving initiatives that enhance patient experiences and ensure accurate data exchange across the entire healthcare ecosystem."

More than 1,700 provider groups, health systems, digital health companies, and public health agencies across 31 countries rely on Rhapsody as their digital health foundation.

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Real-Time Health System Technologies, 2024, Barry

Runyon,

Gregg Pessin,

8 July 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the

U.S. and internationally, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of

Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About

Rhapsody

Rhapsody

is a digital health enablement platform company with healthcare integration, identity management, and clinical terminology solutions. Rhapsody enables care providers, health tech builders, and public health teams around the globe to save time, reduce costs, and speed time to value by accelerating the adoption of digital health innovation through interoperability. Rhapsody API-enabled solutions are flexible to meet customers where they are, deployable in a private cloud or a Rhapsody cloud.

