Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 12:00 GMT

9/26/2024 9:09:02 AM
BEIRUT -- The Lebanese Public health Ministry's Emergency Operations Center announces that the death toll from the Israeli Occupation forces strike on the town of Younine in the Baalbek District in northeastern Lebanon has reached nine people.
BEIRUT -- Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati denies circulating news regarding the signing of a ceasefire proposal after a meeting with US Secretary of State Antoni Blinken and American mediator Amos Hochstein.
GENEVA -- UN human rights chief Volker Turk sounds the alarm over intensified fighting Al-Fasher in Sudan's North Darfur, calling for immediate action to stop the fighting and respect the Jeddah Declaration for the protection of civilians.
TOKYO -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 on the Richter scale struck Japan's northernmost island prefecture of Hokkaido on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
TOKYO -- A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force vessel sails through the Taiwan Strait for the first time amid China's growing military assertiveness in the region. (end)
