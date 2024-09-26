New Documentary Will Go Inside The Rise And Fall Of Marijuana's First Billion Dollar Brand, Medmen

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bungalow + Entertainment, a leading independent production company, and writer/producer Zach Goldbaum, are shopping a three-part limited series on Adam Bierman

and the iconic brand he built, MedMen, the first billion-dollar cannabis company in the U.S. The series will be based on Bierman's forthcoming tell-all book, Weed Empire: How I Battled Gangsters, Banks, and the Department of Justice to Build the Cannabis in America

(April 2025).

Adam Bierman

"It's an amazing origin story about one man's fight against the establishment. Adam takes us on an amazing, tell-all journey of the new Wild West of hubris and greed while navigating a treacherous world, hoping to attract suburban moms, dads, and stoners alike," said Robert Friedman, CEO of Bungalow Media + Entertainment.

Once the most recognized brand in cannabis, the high profile rise and equally sensational fall of MedMen is an historic tale about the birth of an industry, and the behind-the-scenes realities of how marijuana transitioned from back alley to mainstream. The series is a story of ambition, activism, greed, and politics and will reveal how Bierman and his partners fought against the establishment to create a multi-billion-dollar industry.

"I'm excited to be able to share what it took to bring weed to Main Street America," said Bierman Co-founder and Former CEO of MedMen.

"Living at the intersection of criminality, politics, finance and pop culture; I dealt with gangsters, shakedowns, loan sharks and government corruption at the highest level. It's a dynamic story and the Bungalow teams' commitment to sharing the account with the world has been invigorating."

ABOUT BUNGALOW MEDIA + ENTERTAINMENT, LLC

Founded in 2013 by CEO Robert Friedman, Bungalow Media + Entertainment is an Emmy Award-winning and Grammy-nominated integrated entertainment company that develops, produces and distributes content across all media platforms. Bungalow's recently produced projects include 13 Days in Ferguson (CBS/Paramount+), Little Richard: I Am Everything (CNN Films/Max), Serving the Hamptons (Max), Vegas: The Story of Sin City (CNN), Cyber Sleuths: The Idaho Murders (Paramount+), the mini-series Surviving Jeffrey Epstein (Lifetime) and The Preppy Murder (AMC/Sundance). Bungalow has also produced the feature documentaries including, Spring Broke on Showtime, and We the People: The Market Basket Effect.

