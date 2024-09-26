IMC Morocco 2024: 1St Morocco International Mining Congress

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) 3-4 December 2024, Marrakech, Kingdom of Morocco

MARRAKESH, MOROCCO, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The inaugural edition of the Morocco International (IMC Morocco) will take place from 03 – 04 December 2024 in Marrakech, Kingdom of Morocco. IMC Morocco is organised by FDIM (The Mining Federation of Industrial Minerals of Morocco) and AME Trade Ltd . IMC Morocco is supported at the highest level by the of Transition & Sustainable Development, Kingdom of Morocco.The sponsors and exhibitors of IMC Morocco will feature some of the leading mining exploration and service companies active in the country including: ONHYM, Managem, Aya Gold and Silver, Liebherr, Royal Road Arabia, Red Rock Mining, EPIROC, Stock Connect, Vulkan, Forage FTE, Interplast, Geosond, Ruben Morocco and Locadrill.The main theme of IMC Morocco will be“Morocco as a global hub for a sustainable mining industry that facilitates the energy transition”.IMC Morocco will feature a two-day mining business focussed conference with innovative sessions, interactive roundtables & workshops, co-located trade event, packed social programme and technical visits to Morocco's major mining projects.Morocco has it all to be Africa's premier sustainable mining investment destination including a diverse mineral offering, producing mineral substances including phosphates, lead, zinc, copper, gold, silver, cobalt, manganese, fluorine, and barite. Three quarters of the planet's known phosphate reserves emanate from Morocco, and it is the world's top exporter of crude phosphates. Morocco was Africa's most attractive mining investment destination in 2021 and 8th worldwide due to its mineral potential and new mining legislation. The country has an ambitious plan: to double 2020 revenue from non-phosphate mining togreater than $1.7 billion by 2030, this is coupled with a green strategy for responsible & sustainable mining in agreement with the European Union.Morocco has the potential to be the centre of the global battery minerals production and processing revolution. Battery industry giants have announced three major electric vehicle battery plants in Morocco. The Kingdom is the world's ninth largest producer of cobalt with a production of 2,000tn a year. The country aims to exploit its cobalt reserves as part of the supply chain for rechargeable batteries.IMC Morocco is an event with predefined objectives set to reach definitive outcomes including: presenting the mining investment framework in the Kingdom of Morocco, informing all the parties about the reforms carried out and those underway in the mining sector, exploring different innovative financing methods for mining projects, reflecting on a strategy to make the Kingdom of Morocco a major player in the world mining sector through the sustainable diversification of its mineral resources, identifying the best strategies to improve the value chain through on-site processing of mining products, promoting the synergy between the mining sector and energy, reconciling mining with environmental protection, community development and local content, optimising the sharing of profits from the mining sector among all stakeholders and developing North Africa's leading Pan African mining investment showcase for networking and business development.About AME Trade Ltd:We are a leading independent company dedicated to advancing trade development and investment through the organisation of conferences and trade events, complemented by valuable business intelligence reports, capacity-building training programmes, and digital marketing services.With over 20 years of experience across 29 countries, our expertise in organising events in developing nations is unmatched. We have a deep understanding of, and respect for, the unique needs of our partners in each region. Our events, reports, training sessions, and webinars are designed to educate, inspire innovation, and help you forge meaningful business connections in Africa's rapidly developing and dynamic markets.

