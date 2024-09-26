Argentina’S Real Estate Revival: Milei’S Free Market Reforms Spark Housing Boom

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's has experienced a remarkable transformation since President Javier Milei took office. His bold economic reforms have led to a surge in rental property availability in Buenos Aires.



The capital city has seen a staggering 170% increase in rental listings since Milei's "economic shock therapy" began.



Milei's administration swiftly repealed the rent control law, a move that has revitalized the nation's second-largest economy.



This decision, coupled with the removal of most price controls, has breathed new life into the rental market. Property owners have eagerly returned their units to the market, benefiting both landlords and tenants.



The impact of these changes has been significant for renters. While nominal rent prices remain high, the real cost of renting has decreased by 40% when adjusted for inflation.







This shift has made housing more accessible for many Argentinians who previously struggled to find affordable options.



Buenos Aires, often called the Paris of the South, had long grappled with a shortage of available rentals. Many property owners choose to leave their apartments vacant or rent them out for short-term vacations.



The city faced a staggering 200,000 empty properties in 2022, a 45% increase from 2018. The removal of rent controls has dramatically altered this landscape.

The Changing Rental Landscape in Buenos Aires

Some tenants now face more frequent rent adjustments, with many new contracts allowing for quarterly increases. This has made housing costs unaffordable for some individuals already struggling with rising food and utility prices.



Despite these challenges, the rental market appears to be stabilizing. Monthly price increases have slowed to their lowest rate since 2021.



The increased availability of apartments has contributed to this trend, offering hope for a more balanced market in the future.



Milei's reforms extend beyond the housing sector. His administration has eliminated price controls on essential goods and relaxed import restrictions.



These changes aim to reduce construction costs and stimulate economic growth across various industries. Critics argue that Milei 's policies disproportionately affect the working class.



Recent polls show a decline in his approval ratings, dropping from 60% earlier this year to 45% in August. Some Argentinians report increased difficulty in making ends meet due to the liberalization of prices.



Milei, a libertarian economist, had warned citizens that conditions would worsen before improving. He inherited a complex economic situation from the previous left-wing government.



The government had implemented price controls on thousands of products. Milei's goal is to dismantle these rigid economic controls and address the country's persistent fiscal deficits.



In addition, the government faces significant challenges in further reducing inflation, which currently stands at 237% annually.



Economists note that there is limited room for additional spending cuts amid demands for public works and pension adjustments. However, Milei remains optimistic, projecting an annual inflation rate of 18% for the coming year.

The Risks of Rent Control Measures

Argentina's experience serves as a cautionary tale for countries considering rent control measures. Some economists warn against attempts to modify market dynamics through legislation alone.



They argue that such interventions often lead to unintended consequences and market distortions. The previous rent control law, enacted in 2020, required three-year minimum contracts and mandated payments in pesos.



This policy led to a sharp increase in initial rental prices as property owners sought to protect themselves against inflation.



Consequently, the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Buenos Aires skyrocketed to 27 times its 2019 price. Many landlords responded to these restrictions by withdrawing their properties from the long-term rental market.



Some turned to short-term vacation rentals or informal agreements to circumvent government regulations. This resulted in a scarcity of available rentals and a thriving parallel market.







MENAFN26092024007421016031ID1108718833