MENAFN - PR Newswire) TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --GITAI USA Inc. (GITAI), the world's leading space robotics startup, is pleased to announce that GITAI has relocated its headquarters to a new office that is more than four times the size of its previous location, supporting its business growth and increasing space robot production capacity. The new headquarters office is located in Torrance, California, the same city as the previous office.

New headquarters address:

3305 Kashiwa, Torrance, CA, 90505

GITAI Expands Headquarters Office in LA

GITAI Headquarters (Torrance, CA)

GITAI Office Entrance

Continue Reading

The new facility includes a Mission Control Room for the GITAI satellite, a Simulated Regolith Chamber for lunar environmental testing, an Endurance Test Area for the Inchworm Robot (Arm Farm), a Dynamics Simulation System for rendezvous and docking, a Demonstration Development Area, a floating spacecraft simulation system, a workshop area, a walk-in thermal chamber, a thermal vacuum chamber, an environmental test area, a clean room for flight model spacecraft testing and assembly, a controlled assembly area, an avionics testing area, office space, and meeting rooms.

This move follows

the establishment of its U.S. office in 2022 , the transfer of its headquarters and all manufacturing operations to the U.S. by the end of 2023 , and the acquisition of permanent residency for all non-U.S. management team members. The expansion is aimed at enhancing GITAI's business operations, space robot design, and production capabilities in the U.S., while also boosting employment.

GITAI is developing a comprehensive range of robotic satellites for on-orbit services, as well as lunar rovers and inchworm-type robotic arms for lunar infrastructure construction, with the goal of reducing space labor costs by 100 times. In late 2023, GITAI relocated its headquarters from Japan to the U.S., and all non-U.S. management team members obtained permanent residency, officially transforming the company into a U.S.-based entity. Since then, we have expanded our space robotics business and production capabilities in the U.S. space and defense markets. Key achievements include selection for NASA's SBIR program , orders from DARPA , successful technology demonstrations outside the ISS , AS9100 certification , and compliance with NIST SP800-171 standards .

With the expansion of its space robot manufacturing base,

GITAI aims to further increase production capacity and strengthen its presence in the U.S. space and defense markets.

For more information about this groundbreaking project and our future plans for lunar exploration, please visit gitai .

< Press Kit >

About GITAI

GITAI aims to reduce the cost of labor in space by 100 times, thereby providing a safe and affordable means of work in space. GITAI operates in two business areas: on-orbit services and lunar infrastructure construction. For more on GITAI's products, services, and upcoming missions, visit GITAI .

Media Contact

Company: GITAI USA Inc. (Headquarters) / GITAI Japan, Inc. (Japan Subsidiary)

CEO: Sho Nakanose

URL:

Email:

[email protected]

Phone: (424) 587-1787

SOURCE GITAI USA Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED