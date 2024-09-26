Lactase Market Set To Hit USD 369.96 Million By 2032: With A 5.6% CAGR | Polaris Market Research

New York, USA, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Outlook:

The global lactase market size is predicted to grow from USD 226.56 million in 2023 to USD 369.96 million by 2032. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2032, according to the latest research report by Polaris Market Research.

Market Introduction:

What is Lactase?

Lactase is an enzyme that disintegrates lactose, the sugar in milk. Some people don't make sufficient lactase and are inept to digest lactase on their own. Lactase divides lactose to make sugar, glucose, and galactose. People who are lactose intolerant can encounter cramps, diarrhea, and gas subsequent to taking in milk commodities. People use lactase for lactose intolerance. It is also utilized for colic, evolution, and advancement in preterm infants and several other conditions. However, there is no adequate scientific proof to reinforce these uses. Consuming lactose orally prior to taking in milk and milk commodities assists in ingesting lactose, a milk sugar. When consumed orally, lactase is seemingly secure when utilized with lactose-containing foods and is normally acceptable.

The lactase market is witnessing substantial demand owing to tactical augmentation into contemporary markets and dispensation channels are sanctioning firms to encounter the growing demand for lactase. For instance, in May 2022, Kerry Group Plc dilated its taste manufacturing potential in Africa. The augmentation sanctioned the group to advance justifiable nutriment solutions to improve its food, beverage, and pharmaceutical ventures in the region by easing the firm's growth of its lactase enzyme portfolio in the markets.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:

Lactase Market Report Attributes: