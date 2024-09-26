African states prepare to launch satellites with Russia

(MENAFN) The Alliance of Sahel States (AES), which includes Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, has unveiled ambitious plans to establish a joint satellite program in partnership with Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos. This initiative was announced by Mali’s Minister of Economy and Finance, Alousseni Sanou, during a meeting held in Bamako on Monday, where officials from the AES member states gathered to discuss the project’s details.



The planned satellite program consists of two main components: a communication satellite and an Earth remote sensing satellite. The communication satellite aims to enhance connectivity across the three countries by facilitating the transmission of television and radio signals. It is also designed to create a multi-service communication network that will include internet and telephone services, especially targeting remote and underserved areas. Utilizing Vsat technology, the satellite will provide high-speed internet access, significantly improving communication capabilities.



The Earth remote sensing satellite will play a crucial role in monitoring national borders and strengthening security measures. It will collect space imagery that can be used for various applications, including assessing natural resources like agricultural land and pastures. Additionally, this satellite will aid in the emergency monitoring of natural disasters, helping the AES states respond more effectively to such crises.



During the ministerial meeting, officials discussed the specifics of their cooperation with Roscosmos, with Niger’s Minister of Communications, Sidi Mohamed Raliou, expressing optimism about the partnership. He noted that Russia offers a “more sincere, more reactive relationship” that aligns well with the current needs of the AES member states.



This collaboration comes on the heels of recent agreements between Russia’s energy giant Rosatom and Mali, focusing on the development of nuclear energy and other key sectors. Discussions have also touched upon solar energy initiatives, geological exploration, and plans for a Russian-designed low-power nuclear power plant in Mali.



Overall, this joint satellite program signifies a strategic step for the AES countries in enhancing their technological capabilities and fostering regional cooperation, while simultaneously deepening their ties with Russia.

MENAFN26092024000045015687ID1108718725