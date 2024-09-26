Jazz Pioneers Inspire São Paulo’S Inaugural Jazz Weekend

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The São Paulo Jazz Weekend debuts this weekend, drawing inspiration from legendary jazz festivals. This two-day event at Memorial da América Latina showcases jazz, bossa nova, choro, and Brazilian instrumental music.



Newport Jazz Festival, the "grandfather of festivals," celebrated its 70th anniversary in July. Its founder, George Wein, also created the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival , now in its 54th year.



The classic documentary "Jazz on a Summer's Day" captures Newport's 1958 edition. It features performances by Thelonious Monk, Anita O'Day, Louis Armstrong, and Gerry Mulligan, showcasing the festival's rich history.



Today, jazz festivals worldwide cater to diverse audiences. Organizers recognize the importance of offering more than just music. Many attendees appreciate good food, drinks, and relaxation areas between performances.



The São Paulo Jazz Weekend prioritizes audience comfort and musical diversity. Unlike many festivals, it focuses solely on jazz, bossa nova, choro, and Brazilian instrumental music.







Producer Giselle Ventura and musician Thiago do Espírito Santo direct the event. They aim to promote the market and introduce audiences to new sounds and young musicians.



Hermeto Pascoal's performance was canceled due to surgery. Yamandu Costa, a renowned guitarist, will perform instead with drummer Edu Ribeiro and bassist Thiago do Espírito Santo.



The festival has been in planning for eight years, facing challenges in securing sponsorship. Thiago notes the rarity of festivals dedicated to instrumental music in Brazil.



The event's structure includes 98 restroom cabins with sinks and mirrors. Picnic tables in the food area allow attendees to sit and eat comfortably.



Unlike multi-stage festivals, São Paulo Jazz Weekend avoids simultaneous performances. The Laércio de Freitas Stage hosts hour-long shows, while the Rico Stage features 40-minute sets by emerging artists.

