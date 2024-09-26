Deputy Minister: Trade Turnover With GCC Countries Rises By 28%
Date
9/26/2024 8:07:32 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Companies from the member countries of the Gulf Cooperation
Council (GCC) show great interest in operating in the liberated
territories.
Deputy Minister of Economy Anar Akhundov made this statement at
the Second Economic Forum of Azerbaijan-GEC countries, held in Baku
with the support of the Ministry and organized by the Export and
Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Azernews
reports.
"Attracting private investments for the development of
territories liberated from Occupation is one of our main
priorities, and favorable conditions for investors have been
established in these areas. To enhance the investment
attractiveness of the Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur economic
regions, we have provided discounts on income, property, and land
taxes for a period of 10 years starting from January 1, 2023.
Additionally, equipment, technological devices, and raw materials
have been exempted from VAT and import duties for the same period.
Furthermore, dividend income of legal entities from companies in
GCC countries is also a focus, and negotiations are underway with
some of these companies regarding their operations in the liberated
territories," he noted.
The deputy minister also noted that economic relations between
Azerbaijan and the member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council
(GCC) are developing based on mutual interest, creating a
foundation for more effective implementation of joint projects.
According to him, from January to August of this year, the value
of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the GCC countries
increased by 28% compared to the same period last year. "In
particular, our exports doubled during this period. The positive
statistical trend between Azerbaijan and the GCC countries extends
beyond trade; there has also been a significant increase in mutual
direct investments. The expansion of our joint activities in
traditional and alternative energy sectors in recent years is a
source of satisfaction," he said.
Akhundov also highlighted the rapid development of tourism
relations between Azerbaijan and the GCC countries: "This growth is
evident in Azerbaijan being recognized as an important tourism
destination in the region, with tourists from the GCC viewing our
country as an attractive place to visit. The development of tourism
infrastructure and the steps taken to promote this sector have led
to significant progress, generating great interest from both
sides."
He added that the increase in the number of direct flights, the
simplification of visa procedures, and the transition to a
visa-free regime with some countries have generally boosted the
flow of tourists: "The number of tourists coming to Azerbaijan from
several GCC countries has increased significantly-by more than
50%."
MENAFN26092024000195011045ID1108718581
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.