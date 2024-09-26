Shift4 Group Intends To Conclude A Domination And Profit Loss Transfer Agreement Between Vectron Systems AG And Its Majority Shareholder

( MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) data-text="Shift4 group intends to conclude a domination and loss transfer agreement between Vectron Systems AG and its majority shareholder" data-link=" group intends to conclude a domination and profit loss transfer agreement between Vectron Systems AG and its majority shareholder" class="whatsapp">Shar WINTERBERG, GERMANY - EQS Newswire - 26 September 2024 - The new majority shareholder, the Shift4 group, informed the company today that it intends to initiate the process for concluding a domination and profit loss transfer agreement between Vectron Systems AG as a dependent company and its majority shareholder. Contact: External IR service provider: Meister Consulting GmbH Im Schling 3 59955 Winterberg phone: +49 (2983) 90 81 21 fax: +49 (2983) 90 81 23 E-Mail: ...

