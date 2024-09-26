Jirga Pushes For Ceasefire As Kurram Clashes Enter Fourth Day
Date
9/26/2024 5:19:25 AM
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)
The violent clashes between two tribal factions in Kurram district, sparked by the construction of trenches, have continued into the fourth day. The conflict, which began between the Bushara and Ahmedzai tribes, has now spread across Upper, Lower, and Central Kurram.
According to Police reports, the warring parties are using heavy and automatic weaponry, with sporadic missile attacks targeting the towns of Parachinar and Sadda. The ongoing clashes have claimed 11 lives, and more than 30 people have been injured over the past four days. Efforts for a ceasefire are underway, with Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud expressing hope that peace could be restored by the end of the day.
Additionally, the Commissioner of Kohat is expected to arrive in Kurram today to help normalize the situation.
Also Read: Jirga Initiates Peace Efforts Amidst Escalating Violence in Kurram District
The violence has led to the closure of all public and private schools and colleges across the district. The main Parachinar-Peshawar highway remains blocked, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded. Perishable goods, including fruits and vegetables, have spoiled in these stranded vehicles.
Meanwhile, MNA Engineer Hameed Hussain has initiated a protest against the growing unrest in the region, demanding swift action to bring the violence to an end.
MENAFN26092024000189011041ID1108717997
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.