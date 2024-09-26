Jirga Pushes For Ceasefire As Kurram Clashes Enter Fourth Day

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The violent clashes between two tribal factions in Kurram district, sparked by the of trenches, have continued into the fourth day. The conflict, which began between the Bushara and Ahmedzai tribes, has now spread across Upper, Lower, and Central Kurram.

According to reports, the warring parties are using heavy and automatic weaponry, with sporadic missile targeting the towns of Parachinar and Sadda. The ongoing clashes have claimed 11 lives, and more than 30 people have been over the past four days. Efforts for a ceasefire are underway, with Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud expressing hope that peace could be restored by the end of the day.



Additionally, the Commissioner of Kohat is expected to arrive in Kurram today to help normalize the situation.

The violence has led to the closure of all public and private schools and colleges across the district. The main Parachinar-Peshawar highway remains blocked, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded. Perishable goods, including fruits and vegetables, have spoiled in these stranded vehicles.

Meanwhile, MNA Engineer Hameed Hussain has initiated a protest against the growing unrest in the region, demanding swift action to bring the violence to an end.