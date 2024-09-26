Base Dawgz Presale Is Almost Over - Last Chance To Join

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Base Dawgs is entering the last stage of the presale, which ends in several days. $3.1M has been raised for the meme coin project.

Base Dawgz embarked on a mission to maximize the exposure of their native token, $DAWGZ. Rather than launching on a single chain, the meme project will make its coin available across multiple chains:



Base

Smart Chain (BSC)





A 'be social for airdrop' event was created on X (Twitter) to increase the project's exposure. Users who create and share content on the project will earn points, which can be exchanged for $DAWGZ after the presale ends.

After the presale is over, you can still benefit from free tokens. Incentives programs will be introduced to reward active community members.

Is Base Dawgz a project to consider?

One of the toughest questions crypto investors may have is whether a project will outperform upon its launch. Some blockchain projects were attractive on paper, but reality has said otherwise.

Base Dawgz is a meme coin project. Meme coins have a market share, and unlike traditional cryptocurrencies, they are subject to extreme volatility.

Many meme coins do not necessarily offer any innovation but have outperformed projects with larger initial funding and the backing of large investment firms.

The recipe for a profitable meme coin project is the strong backing of the community. The more 'noise' the project can make, the higher the odds it will go viral.

Dog meme coins are still in demand

Meme coins are fond of featuring animals as their logo. Inspired by Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, new coins are still gaining attraction by using dogs and cats for their branding.

Let's take $DOGS as an example. The token was recently launched, and all communications are carried over social media channels.

The token was listed quickly on Binance, OKX, Bybit, MEXC, and other centralized exchanges .

Its daily trading volumes exceeded $1.6B, around half of Solana's daily volume.

Based Dawgz is carrying the trend of dog-faced meme coins. Raising $3.1M is still a considerable amount.

The presale is ending days away, and it is the last chance to buy $DAWGZ as a presale price.

