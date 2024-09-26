Naftogaz Group Increases Profit Almost Fourfold In H1 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January-June 2024, Naftogaz Group earned a consolidated net of UAH 24.4 billion, nearly four times more than in the first half of 2023.



Oleksiy Chernyshov, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

"The consolidated net profit of Naftogaz Group in the first half of this year amounted to UAH 24.4 billion, almost four times higher than in the same period of the previous year,” Chernyshov wrote.

According to him, such results were achieved primarily due to an increase in revenues from the sale of gas, oil and petroleum products, as well as from natural gas distribution services.

Chernyshov noted that the Group's financial statements were reviewed by PwC Ukraine, an independent international audit company.

In addition, Naftogaz Group press service reports that the consolidated operating profit for the first half of 2024 reached UAH 28.9 billion, compared to UAH 14 billion in the first half of 2023.

The key companies contributing to the profit in the first half of 2024 include NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine, JSC Ukrgasvydobuvannya, JSC Ukrtransgaz, PJSC Ukrnafta, LLC Gas Supply Company Naftogaz of Ukraine, and JSC Ukrtransnafta.

As reported, Naftogaz Group earned UAH 23.1 billion in profit in 2023 against a loss of UAH 79.1 billion in 2022. At year-end, all key companies of Naftogaz Group improved their financial results by at least 40% compared to 2022.

