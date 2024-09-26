Azerbaijan Commits To Reducing Methane Emissions, Says Deputy FM
9/26/2024
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan remains committed to reducing methane emissions.
Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov made this
statement during his speech at the fifth annual Caspian Business
Forum in New York, Azernews reports.
To overcome the main obstacles in the energy transition, he
called on the countries of the Caspian region to continue working
in joint formats:
"Initiatives such as the SPECA Climate Innovation Dialogue,
launched at COP29, are designed to promote regional cooperation and
innovation."
E. Mammadov noted that Azerbaijan is also working to
significantly expand renewable energy opportunities through the
construction of new power lines and energy production
facilities.
"One of the main challenges remains the development of critical
infrastructure. Another issue is the need for 'green' finance to
support large-scale renewable energy projects. Azerbaijan is
committed to reducing methane emissions as part of our broader
commitments to the global methane initiative," said E.
Mammadov.
He emphasized that Azerbaijan is ready to lead COP29 based on
its experience as a major energy supplier while promoting
sustainable development.
