Azerbaijan Commits To Reducing Methane Emissions, Says Deputy FM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan remains committed to reducing methane emissions.

Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Elnur Mammadov made this statement during his speech at the fifth annual Caspian Business Forum in New York, Azernews reports.

To overcome the main obstacles in the transition, he called on the countries of the Caspian region to continue working in joint formats:

"Initiatives such as the SPECA Climate Innovation Dialogue, launched at COP29, are designed to promote regional cooperation and innovation."

E. Mammadov noted that Azerbaijan is also working to significantly expand renewable energy opportunities through the construction of new power lines and energy production facilities.

"One of the main challenges remains the development of critical infrastructure. Another issue is the need for 'green' finance to support large-scale renewable energy projects. Azerbaijan is committed to reducing methane emissions as part of our broader commitments to the global methane initiative," said E. Mammadov.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan is ready to lead COP29 based on its experience as a major energy supplier while promoting sustainable development.