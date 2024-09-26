Chinese GAC and VEMO Join Forces to Electrify Mexico's Roads

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chinese automaker GAC Motor has partnered with Mexican charging provider VEMO to boost Mexico's electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure. This alliance addresses a critical need in the country's growing EV market: more charging stations.



GAC Motor plans to introduce five new electric cars and two plug-in hybrids to Mexico. The collaboration with VEMO will give GAC's customers easier access to charging across the country. VEMO's already includes over 550 public stations in 14 Mexican states.



The timing is perfect for Mexico's EV market. Electric car production surged 37.38% in the first half of 2023 compared to 2022.



Experts predict Mexico will produce 223,640 electric vehicles by year's end. EV sales are also accelerating, with forecasts suggesting over 10,000 units sold by the end of 2023.







However, Mexico's current ratio of 41 vehicles per charger highlights the urgent need for more stations. To meet demand, the country needs to invest $1.73 billion annually for the next six years, totaling $10.41 billion by 2030.



GAC Motor isn't alone in entering Mexico's market. Other Chinese brands like Great Wall Motors, SAIC Motors, Chirey, and BYD have also arrived. This influx is helping to speed up EV adoption in the country.



The Mexican government is supporting the transition too. In 2023, the electric power regulator introduced the first legal framework for the electromobility market.



The energy ministry expects Mexico to have 18,000 EV charging stations by 2037, accounting for 3.1% of the country's electricity demand.

As Mexico embraces electric mobility, partnerships between carmakers and charging providers are crucial. The GAC Motor -VEMO alliance shows how industry cooperation can drive positive change in the automotive sector.



This collaboration marks another milestone in Mexico's journey towards a cleaner, greener future on wheels.



As more charging stations appear across the country, Mexican drivers will find it easier to switch to electric vehicles.







