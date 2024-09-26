Intl Conference On Trade Unions' Role In Climate Change And Just Transition Kicks Off In Baku
Date
9/26/2024 3:07:33 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
In Baku, an international conference on the topic "Climate
Change and Just Transition: The Role and Activities of Trade
Unions" is being held, organized jointly by the Confederation of
Trade Unions of Azerbaijan (AHIK), the International Labour
Organization (ILO-ACTRAV), the International Confederation of Trade
Unions (ITUC), and the Pan-European Regional Council (PERC),
Azernews reports.
The event is expected to include representatives from the
Azerbaijani government, leadership and staff from AHIK and its
member organizations, officials from ILO-ACTRAV, ITUC, and PERC, as
well as leaders and representatives of trade unions from various
countries in Europe, Asia, and Africa. Experts on climate policy in
Azerbaijan, environmental activists, entrepreneurs, and
representatives from the private sector and non-governmental
organizations will also participate.
The conference aims to promote the role of trade unions in
addressing climate change and just transition processes, identify
and advocate for priorities for COP29, facilitate the exchange of
experiences among trade unions in different regions of the world,
and expand collaboration between trade unions, governments, and
employers.
MENAFN26092024000195011045ID1108717094
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.