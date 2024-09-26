Intl Conference On Trade Unions' Role In Climate Change And Just Transition Kicks Off In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

In Baku, an international on the topic "Climate Change and Just Transition: The Role and Activities of Trade Unions" is being held, organized jointly by the Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan (AHIK), the International Labour Organization (ILO-ACTRAV), the International Confederation of Trade Unions (ITUC), and the Pan-European Regional Council (PERC), Azernews reports.

The event is expected to include representatives from the Azerbaijani government, leadership and staff from AHIK and its member organizations, officials from ILO-ACTRAV, ITUC, and PERC, as well as leaders and representatives of trade unions from various countries in Europe, Asia, and Africa. Experts on climate policy in Azerbaijan, environmental activists, entrepreneurs, and representatives from the private sector and non-governmental organizations will also participate.

The conference aims to promote the role of trade unions in addressing climate change and just transition processes, identify and advocate for priorities for COP29, facilitate the exchange of experiences among trade unions in different regions of the world, and expand collaboration between trade unions, governments, and employers.