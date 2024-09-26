Three Ukrainian Red Cross Staffers Injured In Kramatorsk Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross were on September 25, around 16:00, amid the Russian shelling of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.

That's according to the organization's press service , Ukrinform reports.

The explosion occurred outside a residential building, where a team of the Ukrainian Red Cross was deployed with a humanitarian mission.

As a result of the strike, a volunteer sustained a shrapnel wound to her leg. She was rushed to hospital for a surgical intervention.

The head of the Kramatorsk municipal branch and the driver were also injured.

General Staff: 154 combat engagements over past day, situation in Pokrovsk, Kurakhove sectors the toughest

"Despite the risks associated with the ongoing war in the country, the Ukrainian Red Cross continues its mission of providing assistance to the civilian population! We support our injured colleagues and their families and categorically condemn the targeting of humanitarian organizations and violations of the norms and principles of international humanitarian law," the Ukrainian Red Cross emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 25, a Russian strike left two and left 19 injured in the central part of Kramatorsk.

Photo: Ukrainian Red Cross