Anushka Sen Teams Up With AY Young For 'Battery Tour' At Times Square

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Anushka Sen has made history by becoming the first Indian artist to perform live on stage at the iconic Times Square in New York City. This remarkable achievement marks her debut as a in the West, where she collaborated with UN Young Leader for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), AY Young, on his innovative ''Battery Tour".

Aiming to power 1,000 concerts with clean energy, this groundbreaking initiative highlights Anushka's commitment to both and environmental sustainability, making her performance a landmark moment in the fusion of artistry and activism.

Anushka along with AY Young performed their song 'Graduation', from 'Project 17', a music album based on United Nations 17 SDGs. The song which is composed by Grammy Award Winner Ken Lewis reflected Anushka's commitment to advocating for education.

Talking about her experience, Anushka shared: "I am so grateful that I got to be the first Indian to perform at Times Square. The fact that there were people from all over the world watching us perform was an exhilarating experience. I am so thankful to AY Young for giving me this opportunity and Ken Lewis who flew in just to support us, it makes me feel like I have a family in America."

"Also this musical journey is special because it's more than just entertainment, it's for the planet and awareness of what we need to achieve in the coming years for our Mother Earth. The way music connects different people from different cultures and parts of the world is magical. So warm the audience was and super supportive, didn't feel like it was my first time performing," she said.

The 22-year-old actress further added: "So many Indian fans were present there who supported me and swayed with me while I performed. I loved what I was wearing because it was the perfect combo of Indian and American. The bindi was my fav part. This is a new beginning, can't wait to see what all I will be exploring and experiencing in this new journey of music."

The event held in Times Square, New York was a part of the Climate week organised by the Climate Group.

In addition to her performance, Anushka has been making waves in Korea while shooting for her first international project, a K-Film titled "Asia." The actress is set to play a prominent role in this action thriller featuring actors from across the continent.