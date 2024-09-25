WEPACK & SANSIN Vietnam Banquet Concludes Successfully

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHANGHAI, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 19, the

WEPACK & SANSIN Vietnam Banquet , jointly held by RX and Sansin International Holding Group Co., Ltd, successfully

concluded in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The Forum welcomed

representatives from Vietnam Paper Association (VPA)

and the Vietnam Association for Paper and Packaging (VINPAS) ,

as well as over 200 paper packaging industry leaders, experts, and enterprise representatives in Vietnam and beyond. They jointly discussed the development trends, technological innovations, and sustainable development of Vietnam's paper packaging industry, aiming to

foster exchanges and collaborations

between Chinese & international enterprises and local Vietnamese enterprises.

Mr. Nguyen Van Dong, chairman of VPA (second from left), talked with the RX team

Will Sandman, Business Development Director of MPG GLOBAL, MGIH Vietnam

Group photo of enterprise representatives attending the packaging industry summit

Wang Jianjun, Chairman of Lap Thinh Packaging Company Limited, Vietnam

Huang Jianhui, Sales Manager of Guangdong SUNYl Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

Visit Lap Thinh Packaging Company Limited, Vietnam, with in-depth exchanges

Representatives from WEPACK attended the VPA dinner banquet

Following the opening remarks, Will Sandman, Business Development Director of MPG GLOBAL, MGIH Vietnam, shared Global Paper Packaging Trends and Opportunities in the Vietnamese Market. Sandman stated that Vietnam's strategic location, low labor costs, and robust manufacturing base position

the country as an emerging global hub in the packaging sector, with a packaging market scale expected to reach 6.5

billion US dollars by 2024.

Furthermore, the Vietnamese government and enterprises are committed to obtaining green certifications by actively investing in environment-friendly technologies and equipment, adopting renewable energy and sustainable raw materials, and enhancing automation and digitized production, to ensure that international environment-friendly standards are met. Will Sandman recommended that the Vietnamese packaging industry continue investing in R&D, quality control, and automation, while strengthening sustainable development initiatives to maintain a leading position in the global market.

Wang Jianjun, Chairman of Lap Thinh Packaging Company Limited, Vietnam, shared

Trends and Experiences in China's Paper Packaging Development .

He pointed out that Vietnam's packaging industry is experiencing rapid growth, similar to China's situation a decade ago but with more advantages. Investments from Chinese enterprises in Vietnam, particularly the introduction of high-end equipment and technologies, are driving the industry to grow towards efficiency and environmental friendliness.

He emphasized that Vietnam's packaging industry will develop towards digital technologies and intelligent manufacturing, while facing a profound impact from environment-friendly policies and green economy . He urged Vietnamese packaging enterprises to learn from China's experiences, strengthen international cooperation, and jointly address industry challenges to achieve win-win development.

Huang Jianhui, Sales Manager of Guangdong SUNYl Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., shared

Intelligence Leading , Efficient Production ; Liu Zhongliang, Export Manager of Dongteng Machinery Co., Ltd., presented Professional Partners for Paper Mills and Packaging Manufacturers; the sales manager of Nantong Jiabao Machinery Co., Ltd. shared Efficient Waste Management Solution Suitable for the Paper Packaging Industry ; the sales manager of JCCORRUGATED MACHINERY CO. LTD. shared New Perspectives on Printing: Corrugated Printing Equipment Overview , etc. They offered in-depth insights and unique analyses on the Vietnamese market and international development trends, and shared experiences and insights on how to improve production efficiency via intelligent technologies in both the Chinese and Vietnamese markets. It is believed that intelligent manufacturing will bring infinite possibilities to the future of the paper packaging industry.

Subsequently, Mr. Adward Lu, Project Manager of RX, during an interview with local Vietnamese television media, shared the current development updates and trends of Vietnam's paper packaging industry. He noted that Vietnam's paper packaging industry is

experiencing a boom in green and sustainable development, with an average annual growth rate of 15%, drawing over 300 enterprises to participate , such as Tetra Pak Binh Duong factory, which has an annual production capacity of 12 billion cartons and plans to expand to 20 billion. The growth of industries such as e-commerce, food and beverage further propel the demand for paper packaging. Adopting a circular economy model, enterprises use recyclable materials, conserve energy and water, reduce carbon emissions, and actively participate in international exhibitions like WEPACK to showcase innovative packaging solutions. It is expected that the demand for Vietnam's paper packaging market will grow at a rate of 14-18% in the upcoming five to ten years.

Following the paper packaging forum, the organizer arranged a factory tour for the participants to Lap Thinh Packaging Company Limited, Vietnam.

An appreciation banquet was held at the end of the event, where representatives from

WEPACK, SANSIN, VINPAS and VPA delivered speeches to express gratitude to all industry peers for their support and participation.

WEPACK representatives cordially invited

all industry peers to join WEPACK ASEAN 2024 (November 14-16, 2024, Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre) and WEPACK 2025 (April 8-10, 2025, Shanghai New International Expo Center) to facilitate technical exchange and cooperation, as well as

drive innovation and development in the packaging industry.

Contact us

. Booth reservation .

Mr. Adward Lu

021-2231 7103

[email protected]



. Visit consulting .

Mr. Alan Lee

+86-21-2231 7155

[email protected]

SOURCE RX (China) Investment Co., Ltd.

