Mofa Consular Affairs Statement On US Visa Waiver Program

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatari passport holders travelling to the United States of America (US) for and business purposes will be able soon to apply for a 90-day non-extendable authorization, an official source in the of Foreign Affairs' (MoFA) Department of Consular Affairs said.



The move is pursuant to the State of Qatar's accession to the US Visa Waiver Program (VWP) .

Qatari nationals can apply for a two-year travel authorization via href="" dh or the mobile application (ESTA Mobile) through the app store or Play store. The authorizations are valid for two years.

The travel authorization is deemed void upon the expiration of the passport, the source said, adding that the implementation and requirements of the VWP will be announced in due course.

