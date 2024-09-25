Mofa Consular Affairs Statement On US Visa Waiver Program
Date
9/25/2024 7:26:23 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: Qatari passport holders travelling to the United States of America (US) for tourism and business purposes will be able soon to apply for a 90-day non-extendable travel authorization, an official source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' (MoFA) Department of Consular Affairs said.
The move is pursuant to the State of Qatar's accession to the US Visa Waiver Program (VWP) .
Qatari nationals can apply for a two-year travel authorization via href="" dh or the mobile application (ESTA Mobile) through the IOS app store or google Play store. The authorizations are valid for two years.
The travel authorization is deemed void upon the expiration of the passport, the source said, adding that the implementation and requirements of the VWP will be announced in due course.
Read Also
Qatar's Ambassador to US welcomes country's inclusion in Visa Waiver Program
MENAFN25092024000063011010ID1108716446
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.