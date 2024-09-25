Micro Cap Surges Following LOI Announcement
Date
9/25/2024 3:30:46 PM
(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Big news coming from a small company after it was announced that the micro cap signed a latter of intent to acquire an Italian Serie B football club.
This particular company, which is the only publicly traded multi-club ownership company focused on %Football (soccer), is currently proceeding with confirmatory due diligence and preparation of the Share Purchase Agreement, according to this morning press release.
Shares of %BreraHoldings PLC (Nasdaq: $BREA) rallied strongly on the news, with shares of the micro cap reaching up to $0.875/share (+19.86%) at the early session high.
Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
