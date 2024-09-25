Karnataka Sangha Qatar Celebrates Engineer's Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Karnataka Sangha Qatar in association with Indian Cultural Center celebrated Engineer's Day, an attribute to Bharatha Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Vishweshwarayya on his 163rd birth anniversary at Ashoka Hall premises of Indian Cultural Center on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

The chief guest of the program was the ambassador of India to Qatar HE Vipul. The event was filled with technical presentations and felicitations.

The vice president of Indian Cultural Center Subramanya Hebbagelu was felicitated with the title“Abhiyantarasri” by Karnataka Sangha Qatar. The award was bestowed in recognition of his professional accomplishment as an engineer with distinguished contributions to the community and selfless social service to the community and contribution towards the benefit of society.

In his speech following the awarding ceremony, the ICC vice president expressed his gratitude for the president and the management committee members of Karnataka Sangha Qatar and said that his inspiration for working tirelessly is the pursuit of serving people, as many people as possible who need help and are desperate to be uplifted from their sorrow and helpless state.