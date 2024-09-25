East London's Hottest New Spot - Eat My Pizza Serves Up Style, Sizzle, And Seriously Good Pizza

(MENAFN- Pressat) Following its grand opening, Eat My Pizza has begun making waves across Leytonstone and East London with its innovative pizza creations.

With its fusion of traditional Italian cuisine and modern East London flair, a carefully curated menu featuring signature pizzas, small plates, and a range of local and Italian beverages the restaurant has managed to impress many and become the top rated restaurant in Leytonstone in the short period between it's soft launch and grand opening.

ABOUT THE RESTAURANT

Eat My Pizza isn't just a pizzeria - it's a neighbourhood spot designed for the local community.

Housed in the historic Barclays Bank building, we've transformed this 1900s space into a welcoming eatery where locals can relax and enjoy a laid-back, yet top-quality, dining experience.

Our menu blends authentic Italian dishes with modern, locally inspired twists, offering something for everyone. From beloved classics to our signature pizzas and small plates like veal meatballs and baked artichokes, each dish promises bold flavours and fresh ingredients.

OUR MISSION

Eat My Pizza is the creation of a passionate team with a track record of popular East London restaurants, including FIGO restaurant.

Our mission is to create a welcoming space that combines the rich heritage of Italian cuisine with the innovative and unique flair of Leytonstone.

A place where locals can get together and enjoy a glass of good wine over some of our smaller dishes after work, allowing the space to fit within the customer's needs – whether this is a three-course meal or a relaxed evening with friends or loved ones.

OUR SPACE

Housed in a beautifully restored 1900s Barclay's Bank building, Eat My Pizza features:

- Chic ceramic tiled floors

- Stylish red banquettes

- Cozy booths with glimpses of our open kitchen

- An airy dining room with long opening hours from 9 AM to 11 PM

- Ultra-modern bar Juxtaposed against vintage style furnishings and colour palette