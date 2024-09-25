US Seeks To Silence The Guns In The Middle East -- CNN

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- The US Administration is currently engaged in efforts to work out an urgent plan to defuse tension in Lebanon and avert flare-up of a full scale war in the troubled Middle East, the CNN reported.

Citing unnamed officials, the CNN said Washington was seeking to restore calm between the two warring sides, amid concerns that the escalation might lead to expansion of the conflict in the Middle East.

A US plan, coordinated with France and other stakeholders, aims at reaching a agreement to halt the fighting along the borders between Lebanon and occupied Palestine, ceasing the hostilities and swapping prisoners in Gaza.

The American plan was declared simultaneously with recurring warnings by Tel Aviv that the military is preparing for a ground onslaught into the Lebanese territories.

Lebanon has been under intensive Israli aerial and artillery barraged since two days ago. (end)

