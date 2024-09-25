'Soul Of A Man (Edition II)' By Rodney R. Rhodes Is A Must-See At Upcoming Literary Festivals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Soul of A Man (Edition II): A Collection of Short Stories, Poetry, and the Story Based on Poignant Screenplay: Souls of Black Men

Experience the Soul-Stirring Journey of Rhodes's Latest Work at The Word On The Street Toronto and Magazine Festival and The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Soul of A Man (Edition II) by Rodney R. Rhodes, a dynamic writer and poet, will be prominently featured at two major literary events this fall: The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival and The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair.The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival, a hallmark event celebrating Canadian literacy and writing, will take place at Queen's Park Circle, Toronto, on September 28-29, 2024. Attendees are invited to visit The Maple Staple Booth in Zone B, near Stage B, to experience the compelling narrative of Rhodes's latest work.Soul of A Man (Edition II) is a captivating exploration of human experience and personal growth. The book is based on Rhodes's acclaimed screenplay, Souls of Black Men, and intricately weaves the stories of six black men who, having grown up together, form a black man society. As their lives take different paths, some leading to success and others to tragedy, they eventually reunite in a bar. There, a chance encounter with a woman transforms their perspectives, leading them on a profound journey of self-discovery and struggle towards manhood. The screenplay's adaptation into this edition promises to touch the soul and leave readers yearning for more.Rodney R. Rhodes, renowned for his breathtaking short story series Wise Man on the Corner and his poetry in the Detroit, Michigan area, brings his unparalleled storytelling and poetic prowess to this new work. Soul of A Man (Edition II) not only enriches readers with its powerful narrative but also showcases Rhodes's skill in bridging short stories, poetry, and screenplay into a unified and moving experience.Following its Toronto feature, the book will also be showcased at The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair from October 16-20, 2024, at Hall 5.1, C35. This global stage provides an exciting opportunity for international audiences to engage with Rhodes's work.Join Rodney R. Rhodes at these prestigious events to explore the transformative journey of Soul of A Man (Edition II) and discover why Rodney R. Rhodes is a name to watch in contemporary literature.

