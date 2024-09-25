The Power Of Giving

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on NRG Insights

By Gin Kinney

With the conclusion of our 17th annual week of volunteerism, positiveNRG Impact Week, I've been reflecting on the importance of giving back and community. Both can profoundly shape our lives and leave a lasting impact. Giving back, at its core, is about dedicating time, resources, skills, or support to help others. Being part of a community requires more than just belonging – it requires action.

I continue to be inspired by the generosity, passion, and unwavering commitment of NRG employees for the communities where we live and work. Their readiness to give their time, effort, and care to enrich the lives of others, demonstrates the heart of what it means to truly be part of something greater than ourselves.

Making a difference

PositiveNRG, the philanthropic arm of NRG, has always been key in defining who we are as a company. It enables us to put our values into action by promoting healthy choices, enabling community resilience, and supporting environmental health. I am proud to work for a company that is dedicated to making a real difference.

Our corporate social responsibility initiatives including positiveNRG, have created a culture of caring and responsibility at NRG, one that has fostered strong ties across our employee base and instilled a shared sense of purpose that continues to drive connection among each other and within our communities.

It was amazing to connect and build lasting bonds while giving back. This year's focus for positiveNRG Impact Week was food insecurity. Our colleagues united across 43 cities in the U.S. and Canada to provide one million meals to local nonprofits. I hope you will tune in to NRG's social media channels to learn more and be encouraged by what the NRG team was able to achieve together this week and beyond.