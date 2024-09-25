Close Of Offer To New Applications
Date
9/25/2024 12:16:38 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus Apollo VCT plc
Close of Offer to New Applications
Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the 'Company') announces that further to the Company's offer for subscription to raise up to £85 million (£70 million with an over-allotment facility of a further £15 million), in the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 tax years (the 'Offer') as set out in a Prospectus dated 16 November 2023, and Supplementary Prospectuses dated 29 April 2024 and 24 June 2024, the Board of the Company declares that total subscriptions have now reached £85 million and therefore the Offer is now closed to new subscriptions.
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53
MENAFN25092024004107003653ID1108714759
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.