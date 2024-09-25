Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape And Trend Analysis Report 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market

Global Automated breach and attack simulation size was valued at $305.63 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 33.6% from 2022 to 2031.A rise in complexities in managing security threats, increase in demand for prioritizing security investments, and surge in number of cyber-attacks across the world drive the global automated breach and attack simulation market. By region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global automated breach and attack simulation market revenue.

The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Automated breach and attack simulation refers to a type of advanced computer security testing approach that seeks to find various security settings' vulnerabilities by simulating the attack vectors and methods hostile actors are likely to utilize. These solutions follow easy actions for installation and also require low value for maintenance comparatively. It offers security testing consistently to prevent loss from cyberattacks.

Covid-19 Scenario

The automated breach and attack simulation market was positively impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to an increase in demand for automated breach and attack simulation solutions and services during the lockdown.

The increase in use of automated breach and attack simulation platforms aided various industry verticals in making their operations run more smoothly while closing the gap between existing security infrastructure and cyber-attacks.

The utilization of advanced methods to penetrate organizational resources encouraged small and medium businesses to adopt efficient ABAS solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic, consequently driving the growth of the automated breach and attack simulation market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global automated breach and attack simulation market based on offering, deployment mode, application, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

The leading market players analyzed in the global automated breach and attack simulation market report include Keysight Technologies, Rapid7, Cymulate., SafeBreach Inc., XM Cyber, AttackIQ., Qualys, Inc., Sophos Ltd., FireMon, LLC., and Skybox Security, Inc.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

