Explore SHEIN X Tabby: Saudi Arabia's Ultimate Fashion Bus Tour

SHEIN, the global retailer of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products, and Tabby, the MENA's leading payments and services app, are joining forces to bring an exceptional experience to Saudi Arabia. Combining a unique blend of fashion and fintech innovation, SHEIN and Tabby are launching a“Fashion Bus” tour. This initiative will traverse Saudi Arabia, transforming a bus into a mobile fashion haven, showcasing the latest trends and offering shoppers the unparalleled convenience of Tabby's flexible payment solutions.

The bus tour will kick off on September 26th in Riyadh and conclude on October 15th in Jeddah, making stops at landmark malls such as Hayat Mall, Boulevard City, Red Sea Mall, and Al Andalus Mall. Each stop will feature a four-day action-packed itinerary, where the fashion-savvy visitors can explore a curated selection of the latest SHEIN styles and trends. Display items will include collections from the Women, Men, Kids, Home Living, Beauty categories, among others. While the bus itself will serve as a fashion showcase, visitors will receive exclusive discount codes that can be used to purchase items on the SHEIN platform. To make the shopping experience even more enjoyable, Tabby offers the opportunity to split purchases into four payments, with no interest, no late fees, and all while being Shariah compliant – ensuring a hassle-free and convenient shopping experience.

As part of the activity roster, visitors will have the chance to learn from fashion and beauty experts, such as celebrity makeup artist Kholod Zaher, celebrity stylist Malikah Kabli, and home styling guru Shouq Al Qahtani, during interactive style sessions. Additionally, the #ExploreSHEINxTabby Fashion Bus tour will be adding a touch of playfulness with a special SHEGLAM makeup corner, as well as fun activities and contests for a chance to win exciting giveaways and exclusive prizes.

The Fashion Bus activation exemplifies the shared commitment of SHEIN and Tabby to providing consumers with a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience. SHEIN's dedication to making fashion accessible to all aligns perfectly with Tabby's mission to empower shoppers with flexible payment options. SHEIN is committed to offering high-quality products that cater to the diverse styles and preferences of its customers, so that they may find fashionable pieces that meet their expectations.

Mohammad Dwaikat, regional branch manager from SHEIN said,“We are thrilled to partner with Tabby to bring this unique fashion experience to Saudi Arabia. Our commitment to offering high-quality, fashionable products, coupled with our desire to offer new and innovative ways to create accessible fashion experiences, made the integration of the Tabby gateway on the SHEIN platform a logical next step. This partnership is a natural fit between two like-minded brands that share a vision of integrating seamlessness into our lifestyles. With our Saudi Arabian audience being so tech-savvy and fashion-forward, we wanted to bring them an unforgettable experience, made even more memorable with Tabby's innovative BNPL Shariah-compliant solution.”

Nour Abdelsattar, Head of Co-marketing at Tabby added:“We are delighted to join hands with SHEIN on this collaboration, which will bring an unparalleled fashion experience to shoppers in Riyadh and Jeddah. At Tabby, we are committed to empowering customers with flexible payments and more control over their spending–working alongside retail partners like SHEIN enables us to bring this mission to life.”

The bus tour is a testament to both brands' deep understanding of the Saudi Arabian market. By combining an interactive, on-the-ground experience with cutting-edge digital payment solutions, SHEIN and Tabby are setting a new standard for retail innovation in the region.

To learn more about the bus tour and to stay up-to-date on its schedule and locations, please follow SHEIN and Tabby on social media using the hashtag #ExploreSHEINxTabby.

