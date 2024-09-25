SPI Research Announces The 2024 Impact Of Artificial Intelligence On Professional Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Artificial Intelligence is rapidly becoming important both internally and externally for PSOs

The 57-page report includes 30 informative tables and graphics illustrating how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping the Professional Services Market.

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, SPI Research, the leading provider of Professional Services (PS) research, The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Professional Services in 2024 Report. The 57-page report provides data-based guidance for executives with 30 informative tables and graphics supporting how Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI impact the Professional Services Market.

The professional services market is undergoing a significant transformation driven by the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI), particularly Generative AI (Gen AI ). This report delves into AI's profound impact on the industry, highlighting opportunities and challenges. SPI Research sent invitations to over 9,000 Professional Services Organizations (PSOs), with 103 responding.

AI, particularly Gen AI, is a tool and a revolution in the professional services sector. It automates routine tasks, provides data-driven insights, and enhances overall efficiency. This technology fundamentally reshapes how services are delivered and how organizations operate internally. From more accurate and dynamic planning to improved marketing and sales campaigns, AI is a game-changer for professional services organizations, helping them optimize performance and achieve higher project margins. AI enhances innovation and creativity, helps sustain growth, offers automation and efficiency gains, and helps drive data analysis, improving client satisfaction and margins. The report highlights how professional services organizations (PSOs) utilize AI internally and sell services to a broad spectrum of clients.

Leading business application providers have built AI capabilities and tools into their solutions for several years. These tools enable users to improve the analysis and planning of all aspects of their organization, work to drive greater client satisfaction, hire more efficiently and effectively, automate service delivery processes, and manage financial operations more accurately and efficiently. AI will become increasingly important in every aspect of professional services. There is a learning curve going on right now, but thus far, many PSOs have acknowledged the benefits gained as AI is rolled out into their organizations. This report highlights how PSOs have taken advantage of AI in their business applications or plan to do so soon. The following sections highlight some key benefits PSOs plan to attain through Gen AI.

SPI Research breaks down the benefits AI provides PSOs internally through its five Service Performance Pillars, which mirror functional groups:

While AI offers substantial benefits, PSOs must navigate challenges. These include the need for significant investment in AI technologies, the potential for job displacement, and the necessity for ongoing training and development to keep pace with technological advancements.

