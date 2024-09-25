Veteran Entrepreneurs Triumph At Detroit Business Shower

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Two Marine Veterans, AJ Scotti and Michael Smith, Win Top Honors with the support of the Michigan Veterans Trust, and GM Defense

Warrior Rising, the nation's premier veteran entrepreneurship non-profit, hosted a successful Business Shower in Detroit, Michigan, over the weekend of September 21st. The event brought together veteran entrepreneurs, mentors, and experts for two days of collaboration, learning, and transformation. The winners of this cohort, Lieutenant Colonel AJ Scotti, a Marine Reservist, and Michael Smith, a retired Marine Corps Warrant Officer, co-founders of Gyrene Engineering Management, which provides innovative water and power solutions for medical and humanitarian teams, forward-deployed operators, remote location specialists and off-grid communities around the world, were awarded top honors for their innovative company.

Gyrene, a military-veteran, engineer-centric company, focuses on providing cutting-edge solutions for medical and humanitarian teams, forward-deployed operators, and specialists working in remote locations. Their latest innovations, including an atmospheric water harvester and power solutions, are designed to support mobile teams in the most challenging environments, providing resiliency, self-reliance, and decentralized operations.

"We are incredibly proud of the hard work and commitment demonstrated by A.J. and Michael," said Jason Van Camp, Executive Director of Warrior Rising. "Gyrene's dedication to serving others through innovation and resilience reflects the core values of our veteran community."

This weekend's event saw the Class 02-24 cohort arrive with open hearts and a shared purpose. The veteran entrepreneurs not only refined their business strategies but also built lasting connections, furthering the camaraderie that defines the Warrior Rising experience. By the end of the weekend, these veterans didn't just leave with business leads and potential collaborations-they became part of a unique culture of grit, growth, and transformation.

Veteran participant A.J. Scotti, a member of pitch winner Gyrene had this to say, ""Warrior Rising, is without a doubt, a premiere powerhouse of unbelievable talent mixed with incredible passion ... supporting the mission to serve veteran business entrepreneurs. I have been around a ton of organizations, and this is one of a handful, if that, that accomplishes this specific mission. Others talk, Warrior Rising walks! Actually, I think they are sprinting! I couldn't be more proud to be a part of this year's 10 veteran-team finalists."

The Detroit Business Shower was made possible thanks to the generous support of partners, judges, and speakers, who were instrumental in guiding these veterans through the weekend. Special thanks to the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, Michigan Veterans Trust Fund, Huntington National Bank, Patriot Mobile, GM Defense, and Walmart for their contributions and unwavering support.

About Warrior Rising

Founded in 2015, Warrior Rising is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to transforming veterans into successful entrepreneurs. The organization provides veterans with the tools, mentorship, and resources they need to launch and grow their businesses. Warrior Rising has helped create and fund over 100 veteran-owned businesses, and since inception, has assisted more than 30,000 with is programs, and continues to expand its impact through its innovative Veteran Business Showers. For more information about Warrior Rising and its initiatives, please visit our website at:

About Michigan Veteran Trust Fund (MVTF):

Michigan Veteran Trust is a fund established by the State of Michigan and administered by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency. Through financial assistance and other resources, MVTF strives to improve the quality of life for Michigan's veterans.

