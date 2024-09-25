Canada issues strong advisory urging its citizens, permanent residents in Lebanon to "return home immediately"

(MENAFN) In light of escalating tensions in Lebanon, the Canadian has issued a strong advisory urging its citizens and permanent residents in the country to "return home immediately." This warning comes as Israel significantly ramped up across Lebanon, resulting in fierce retaliatory strikes from Hezbollah.



Foreign Melanie Joly emphasized the precarious security situation along the Lebanon-Israel border, which she described as "highly volatile" and capable of escalating without warning. She took to social platform X to convey this urgent message, advising Canadians against making any travel plans to Lebanon at this time.



Expressing deep concern over the rising hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, Joly reiterated the importance of prioritizing the protection of civilians on both sides of the conflict and across the region. She noted that she is in active communication with her counterparts in Lebanon and Israel, advocating for "urgent de-escalation" to prevent what could become a catastrophic situation.



Since Monday morning, Israeli forces have unleashed a series of airstrikes targeting southern and eastern Lebanon. Reports from Lebanese health authorities indicate that these attacks have resulted in at least 392 deaths, including 35 children, and left 1,645 individuals injured. The bombardments have also caused widespread displacement, forcing thousands of civilians to flee their homes.



The tensions between Hezbollah and Israel have surged following a deadly airstrike last week that killed at least 45 people, including women and children, in a suburb of Beirut. Hezbollah has confirmed the loss of at least 16 of its members, including senior figures, in that airstrike.



As the conflict continues to escalate, Joly's call for Canadian citizens to leave Lebanon underscores the urgent need for de-escalation and the potential for broader regional instability if the situation remains unchecked.

