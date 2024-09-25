Chile Ranks Among Top Ten Countries with Lowest Quality of Life

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile has landed a spot among the ten countries with the lowest quality of life worldwide.



This surprising information comes from the recently released Expat Insider 2024 report by InterNations. The study evaluated 53 countries based on residents' opinions across five key categories.



InterNations, an organization that gathers information for expatriates, conducted this comprehensive analysis.



They assessed countries on environmental factors, safety, transportation, leisure activities, and healthcare. European nations continued to dominate the top spots for superior living conditions.



Chile's poor performance stems from low rankings in several subcategories. The country placed 26th in travel and transit, 40th in leisure activities, and 41st in healthcare.







Safety and environmental factors proved particularly problematic, with Chile ranking 47th and 44th respectively.



In stark contrast, Spain claimed the top position for the third consecutive year. The Mediterranean nation has consistently ranked in the top ten since the survey's inception in 2014.



One in five respondents moved to Spain seeking a better quality of life. Austria secured the second spot, maintaining its top-ten status since 2014.

Other high-ranking countries included the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Luxembourg, Japan, Portugal, Denmark, Singapore, and South Korea.



At the opposite end of the spectrum, Kuwait ranked lowest in quality of life. India, Ireland, the Philippines, and Malta rounded out the bottom five. The United States also struggled, landing in the eighth-worst position just ahead of Chile.



This report highlights the ongoing challenges Chile faces in providing a high quality of life for its residents.



It underscores the need for improvements across various sectors to enhance living conditions and overall well-being in the South American nation.



