Surbhi Chandna, Husband Karan Announce New Project Together

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Surbhi Chandna thrilled her fans on Wednesday with the exciting announcement of her upcoming project-- a musical titled 'Jaan E Jaan', in collaboration with her husband, Karan Sharma.

Known for her captivating performances, Surbhi's latest venture promises to showcase her talent in a fresh and dynamic way, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what's to come.

Taking to Instagram, Surbhi, who has 6.1 million followers shared a in which we can see the taglines which says "From the makers of 'Kahani Suno', 'Zikr Tera' comes a love story with no strings attached...A musical film by Karan Sharma.. Surbhi Chandna's 'Jaan-e-Jaan'."

In the caption, she wrote: "Announcement Alert A Love Story Without Any Ties...A Love Story Without Any Commitment...A Love Story That Has No Name...Feel Good Originals Presents... Jaan E Jaan... Filming Begins!! Rave It Up".

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Surbhi and Karan, who have been together for over 13 years, had tied the knot on March 2, 2024 in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

On the professional front, she marked her TV debut in 2009 with a cameo in the longest-running sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. After a gap of four years, she played Suzanne in the show 'Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi... Meri Bhabhi'.

She then essayed the role of Haya in 'Qubool Hai'. Surbhi has been a part of shows like 'Ishqbaaaz', 'Dil Boley Oberoi', 'Sanjivani', and 'Naagin 5'.

She was last featured in the show 'Sherdil Shergill'.

Surbhi also appeared in the web series 'Rakshak - India's Braves: Chapter 2'. The show is set against the backdrop of the Kulgam operation, and the biographical war drama unfolds the courageous saga of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh (Barun Sobti), and DSYP Aman Kumar Thakur (played by Vishwas Kini).