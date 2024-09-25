Laos: One Dead, Two Missing In Landslide

(MENAFN- IANS) Vientiane, Sep 25 (IANS) One person was killed and two people went missing following a landslide in Laos' northern Huaphan province.

The landslide occurred at around 2 a.m. local time on Monday, one person was seriously and five head of cattle perished, local reported on Wednesday.

The landslide took place following heavy rain on Friday and Saturday. Heavy rainfall also caused rivers in Xamneua district, the capital of Huaphan province, to burst their banks, leading to flooding in several areas, reports Xinhua, quoting Lao National Radio.

The Lao Weather Bureau warns people living alongside the Mekong River and its tributaries, as well as those in low-lying areas, to prepare for possible flooding.